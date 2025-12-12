Rangers Prospect Update: Brennan Othmann And Gabe Perreault

There's no forgetting that it's Friday and that means it's Ask The Maven time. Today's question is delivered by Fred Crespi of Staten Island. Take it away Fred:

ACCORDING TO THE HOCKEY NEWS YEARBOOK, GABE PERREAULT AND BRENNAN OTHMANN WERE ONE-TWO AS THE BEST RANGERS PROSPECTS. WHY HAVE THEY FAILED TO MAKE THE BIG CLUB?

The Maven's Answer: From time to time projections on prospects fall short; Alexis Lafreniere is

Exhibit A. He was not only a top pick but a "can't miss" star. As we have seen, his game – at best – has been average. Likewise, few – if any – believed that 18-year-old, inexperienced Matthew Schaefer would gain a varsity role with the Islanders this season.

Yet, he is now considered their workhorse best blueliner.

Othmann has failed time and again despite the projections. He's still young enough to make the big club but time is running out. The problem with Perreault – according to most observers – is that he has to beef up and get up to NHL speed. I expect that to happen next season.

The Blueshirts' Problem In Its Own Backyard

Back in their own backyard, the Blueshirts got problems; actually it's a pair of backyards; one in Elmont, Long Island and the other Newark, New Jersey.

On the other hand, center Noah Laba wasn't even mentioned about THN's Top Ten Rangers prospects yet he's now a productive regular on the club.

Such is hockey life among young aspirants.