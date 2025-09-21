Rangers PTO Addition Makes Great First Impression

The New York Rangers have plenty of players to keep an eye on this preseason. One of them is certainly Conor Sheary, as the veteran forward is currently on a professional tryout (PTO) with the Blueshirts and looking to earn a contract for the season.

Sheary played in the Rangers' preseason opener against the New Jersey Devils, and it is fair to say that he left a good first impression. At the 11:45 mark of the second period, Sheary scored a goal to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead over the Devils.

Sheary's goal was certainly a nice one, too, as the Massachusetts native beat Devils goalie Nico Daws top shelf on the breakaway. It was undoubtedly a scorer's goal, and it is exactly what Sheary needs to continue to do to help his chances of earning a contract from the Rangers for the 2025-26 season.

Sheary is looking for the opportunity to prove that he can still make an impact at the NHL level. He spent most of this past season in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch and only played in five NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nevertheless, it will now be interesting to see how Sheary builds off his solid start to the preseason. If he keeps this up, he could very well get signed by the Rangers before the start of the regular season.