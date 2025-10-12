Rangers Recall Defenseman & Place Another On IR

The New York Rangers have recalled defenseman Connor Mackey from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, blueliner Carson Soucy has been placed on injured reserve, as reported by The Athletic's Peter Baugh.

Soucy left the Rangers' last matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 11 after an awkward collision with Penguins forward Rickard Rakell.

Soucy being out of the lineup while on IR is tough news, as the left-shot defenseman has been off to a solid start for the Rangers this season. In three games thus for the Blueshirts in 2025-26, he recorded one goal, three blocks, three hits, and a plus-2 rating.

Mackey spent most of this past season down in the AHL with Hartford. In 66 games with the AHL squad in 2024-25, the 6-foot-2 defenseman posted six goals, 18 assists, 24 points, 102 penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating. He also played in two games last season for the Rangers, recording zero points, four hits, and five penalty minutes.