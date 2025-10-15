Rangers Recall Scott Morrow After A Slew Of Injuries

The New York Rangers recalled Scott Morrow from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

This comes after Vincent Trocheck was placed on LTIR, and Will Borgen suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Rangers acquired Morrow this summer in a sign-and-trade deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Morrow was given a chance to prove himself through training camp, as he served a role on the second-power play unit and played in multiple preseason games.

The 22-year-old defenseman was ultimately one of the last players sent down to the AHL.

It’s unclear if Morrow will play on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, with the availability of Borgen still in limbo.