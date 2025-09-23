    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Reveal Roster For Preseason Game vs. Bruins

    Michael DeRosa
    Sep 23, 2025, 14:49
    Michael DeRosa
    Sep 23, 2025, 14:49
    Updated at: Sep 23, 2025, 14:49
    Adam Fox (© Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images)

    The New York Rangers are back on the ice on Sep. 23 to take on the Boston Bruins in a preseason matchup. They will be looking to build off their solid 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils in their first preseason game of the year on Sep. 21. 

    The Rangers have now announced their roster for their upcoming contest against the Bruins, and there is a good mix of NHL-caliber players and youngsters. 

    Rangers regulars like Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin, and Will Cuylle will all be in the lineup against the Bruins. Rangers fans will also get their first chance to watch top free-agent signing Vladislav Gavrikov play for the Blueshirts in this contest. Andrej Sustr is another veteran to watch in this contest, as the defenseman is on a professional tryout (PTO) and looking to impress. 

    The Rangers are also playing some notable prospects in this contest, as Gabe Perreault, Brennan Othmann, and Scott Morrow are all in the lineup. 

    Here is a full look at the Rangers' roster for their matchup against the Bruins.

    Rangers' Forwards

    Anton Blidh 

    Justin Dowling 

    Adam Sykora 

    Sam Carrick 

    Noah Laba

    Jackson Chmelar

    Will Cuylle

    Trey Fix-Wolansky 

    Brett Berard 

    Juuso Parssinen

    Brennan Othmann

    Brendan Brisson

    Gabe Perreault 

    Rangers' Defensemen 

    Adam Fox

    Matthew Robertson

    Andrej Sustr 

    Vladislav Gavrikov 

    Scott Morrow

    Blake Hillman

    Jackson Dorrington

    Rangers' Goalies 

    Igor Shesterkin

    Dylan Garand 

    Talyn Boyko 