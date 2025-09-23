Rangers Reveal Roster For Preseason Game vs. Bruins

The New York Rangers are back on the ice on Sep. 23 to take on the Boston Bruins in a preseason matchup. They will be looking to build off their solid 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils in their first preseason game of the year on Sep. 21.
The Rangers have now announced their roster for their upcoming contest against the Bruins, and there is a good mix of NHL-caliber players and youngsters.
Rangers regulars like Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin, and Will Cuylle will all be in the lineup against the Bruins. Rangers fans will also get their first chance to watch top free-agent signing Vladislav Gavrikov play for the Blueshirts in this contest. Andrej Sustr is another veteran to watch in this contest, as the defenseman is on a professional tryout (PTO) and looking to impress.
The Rangers are also playing some notable prospects in this contest, as Gabe Perreault, Brennan Othmann, and Scott Morrow are all in the lineup.
Here is a full look at the Rangers' roster for their matchup against the Bruins.
Anton Blidh
Justin Dowling
Adam Sykora
Sam Carrick
Noah Laba
Jackson Chmelar
Will Cuylle
Trey Fix-Wolansky
Brett Berard
Juuso Parssinen
Brennan Othmann
Brendan Brisson
Gabe Perreault
Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson
Andrej Sustr
Vladislav Gavrikov
Scott Morrow
Blake Hillman
Jackson Dorrington
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand
Talyn Boyko