Rangers Reveal Roster For Preseason Game vs. Bruins

The New York Rangers are back on the ice on Sep. 23 to take on the Boston Bruins in a preseason matchup. They will be looking to build off their solid 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils in their first preseason game of the year on Sep. 21.

The Rangers have now announced their roster for their upcoming contest against the Bruins, and there is a good mix of NHL-caliber players and youngsters.

Rangers regulars like Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin, and Will Cuylle will all be in the lineup against the Bruins. Rangers fans will also get their first chance to watch top free-agent signing Vladislav Gavrikov play for the Blueshirts in this contest. Andrej Sustr is another veteran to watch in this contest, as the defenseman is on a professional tryout (PTO) and looking to impress.

The Rangers are also playing some notable prospects in this contest, as Gabe Perreault, Brennan Othmann, and Scott Morrow are all in the lineup.

Here is a full look at the Rangers' roster for their matchup against the Bruins.

Rangers' Forwards

Anton Blidh

Justin Dowling

Adam Sykora

Sam Carrick

Noah Laba

Jackson Chmelar

Will Cuylle

Trey Fix-Wolansky

Brett Berard

Juuso Parssinen

Brennan Othmann

Brendan Brisson

Gabe Perreault

Rangers' Defensemen

Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson

Andrej Sustr

Vladislav Gavrikov

Scott Morrow

Blake Hillman

Jackson Dorrington

Rangers' Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand

Talyn Boyko