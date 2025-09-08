    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Rookie Camp Will Feature Gabe Perreault, Brennan Othmann, And Scott Morrow

    Remy Mastey
    Sep 8, 2025
    Remy Mastey
    Sep 8, 2025
    Danny Wild-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to open up their rookie camp on Wednesday. 

    This camp will feature 22 players, including 13 forwards, seven defenseman, and two goaltenders. 

    The Rangers’ rookies will play the Philadelphia Flyers’ rookies in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Sept. 12 and Saturday Sept. 13. 

    The main rookies headlining camp for the Rangers include Gabe Perreault, Brennan Othmann, and Scott Morrow. 

    Here’s a full look at the Rangers’ rookie camp roster:

    Forwards: 

    Nathan Aspinall

    Raoul Boilard

    Jaroslav Chmelar

    Rico Gredig 

    Noah Laba

    Mack Sullivan

    Bryce McConnell-Barker 

    Brennan Othmann

    Gabe Perreault

    Dylan ​​Roobroeck

    Adam Sykora

    Carey Terrance

    Kalle Vaisanen

    Defensemen: 

    Jackson Dorrington 

    Artem Gonchar 

    Case McCarthy 

    Cooper Moore

    Scott Morrow

    Evan Passmore 

    Corbin Vaughan

    Goaltenders:

    Hugo Ollas

    Callum Tung 