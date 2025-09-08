Rangers Rookie Camp Will Feature Gabe Perreault, Brennan Othmann, And Scott Morrow

The New York Rangers are set to open up their rookie camp on Wednesday.
This camp will feature 22 players, including 13 forwards, seven defenseman, and two goaltenders.
The Rangers’ rookies will play the Philadelphia Flyers’ rookies in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Sept. 12 and Saturday Sept. 13.
The main rookies headlining camp for the Rangers include Gabe Perreault, Brennan Othmann, and Scott Morrow.
Here’s a full look at the Rangers’ rookie camp roster:
Forwards:
Nathan Aspinall
Raoul Boilard
Jaroslav Chmelar
Rico Gredig
Noah Laba
Mack Sullivan
Bryce McConnell-Barker
Brennan Othmann
Gabe Perreault
Dylan Roobroeck
Adam Sykora
Carey Terrance
Kalle Vaisanen
Defensemen:
Jackson Dorrington
Artem Gonchar
Case McCarthy
Cooper Moore
Scott Morrow
Evan Passmore
Corbin Vaughan
Goaltenders:
Hugo Ollas
Callum Tung