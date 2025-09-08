Rangers Rookie Camp Will Feature Gabe Perreault, Brennan Othmann, And Scott Morrow

The New York Rangers are set to open up their rookie camp on Wednesday.

This camp will feature 22 players, including 13 forwards, seven defenseman, and two goaltenders.

The Rangers’ rookies will play the Philadelphia Flyers’ rookies in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Sept. 12 and Saturday Sept. 13.

The main rookies headlining camp for the Rangers include Gabe Perreault, Brennan Othmann, and Scott Morrow.

Here’s a full look at the Rangers’ rookie camp roster:

Forwards:

Nathan Aspinall

Raoul Boilard

Jaroslav Chmelar

Rico Gredig

Noah Laba

Mack Sullivan

Bryce McConnell-Barker

Brennan Othmann

Gabe Perreault

Dylan ​​Roobroeck

Adam Sykora

Carey Terrance

Kalle Vaisanen

Defensemen:

Jackson Dorrington

Artem Gonchar

Case McCarthy

Cooper Moore

Scott Morrow

Evan Passmore

Corbin Vaughan

Goaltenders:

Hugo Ollas

Callum Tung