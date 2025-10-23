Rangers Rumor Roundup: Ex First-Rounder Makes New Trade Board

New York Rangers forward Brennan Othmann has been the subject of trade rumors early on this season after not making the NHL club out of training camp.

Now, Othmann is continuing to create some buzz, as he has been given the No. 10 spot on NHL insider Chris Johnston's latest NHL trade candidates list for The Athletic.

"The Rangers system is stocked with wingers, including the 16th pick from 2021, and they’re gauging the market on those players," Johnston wrote. "While certainly not in a position where they feel they have to move Othmann, they’d be willing to part with him at the right price."

Othmann making Johnston's trade list comes after Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported earlier this month that the Rangers have had talks with other clubs about Othmann's future with the Original Six club.

"Othmann was sent down to AHL Hartford after failing to make the NHL team, and, since that occurred, there’s been conversations with other clubs about his future," Friedman wrote.

Othmann certainly could be a popular trade target as the season rolls on. The former first-round pick could be an interesting player for another team to take a chance on, especially when noting that he is still only 22 years old.

Othmann has appeared in four games so far this season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he has recorded one assist and six penalty minutes. This is after he recorded 12 goals, 20 points, 35 penalty minutes, and a minus-1 rating in 27 games with Hartford this past season. He also played in 22 games with the Rangers in 2024-25, recording two assists.

It will be interesting to see what happens between the Rangers and Othmann from here. This will be a situation to keep an eye on.