Rangers Send 2 Top Prospects To AHL

The New York Rangers have made two notable cuts from their training camp roster, as top prospects Gabriel Perreault and Scott Morrow have been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Perreault and Morrow were both fighting for spots on the Rangers' opening night roster. Yet, with this news, they will be heading to the AHL for the time being.

After posting 16 goals and 48 points in 37 games with Boston College in 2024-25, Perreault signed his entry-level contract with the Rangers in late March. From there, the 2023 first-round pick played in his first NHL games with the Rangers in 2024-25, where he posted one hit, five shots, and a minus-1 rating.

Morrow, on the other hand, was acquired by the Rangers in the trade that sent K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes. Morrow played in 14 games last season with the Canes, where he recorded one goal, six points, and a plus-4 rating. He also had 13 goals and 39 points in 52 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves.

Perreault and Morrow will now look to make a big impact with Hartford from here. If they do, it would certainly help their chances of getting called back up to the Rangers' roster soon.