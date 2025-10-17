Rangers Send Defenseman Down To AHL

The New York Rangers have made a roster move, as they have assigned defenseman Connor Mackey back to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Mackey was recalled to the Rangers' roster from Hartford back on Oct. 12 following the injury of defenseman Carson Soucy. Now, after spending some time on the Rangers' roster as an extra defenseman, Mackey is heading back to Hartford.

Mackey did not make an appearance for the Rangers during his latest call-up. However, he has played in one game this season with Hartford.

Mackey appeared in 66 games this past season with Hartford, where he posted six goals, 18 assists, 24 points, and 102 penalty minutes. He also had five penalty minutes in two games for the Rangers this past season.

Now, after being sent down to the AHL, Mackey will continue to be a key part of the Wolf Pack's blueline.