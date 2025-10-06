Rangers Sign Conor Sheary To A One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The New York Rangers have signed Conor Sheary to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal is worth the league minimum.

During the offseason, the Rangers signed Sheary to a Professional Tryout Agreement as he looked to compete at training camp for an opening-night roster spot.

Sheary spent multiple seasons playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he was coached by Mike Sullivan and won two Stanley Cups.

Sullivan’s past relationship with Sheary led to the Rangers giving the veteran forward a chance to compete for a roster spot at training camp.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, Sheary has played a third-line and power-play role, indicating Sullivan always had a plan for Sheary.

Conor Sheary Inching Toward Earning Roster Spot With Rangers

All signs are pointing toward Conor Sheary earning a contract and roster spot with the New York Rangers

The 33-year-old forward has played in 10 NHL seasons for the Penguins, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, and Tampa Bay Lightning.