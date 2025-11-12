Rangers Sign Goaltender Spencer Martin

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with goaltender Spencer Martin on a two-year contract.

Martin was previously playing in the KHL with CSKA Moscow before his contract was bought out after 14 games.

The 30-year-old goaltender has played in 66 total NHL games for the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Carolina Hurricanes.

In those 66 games, Martin recorded a 24-30-8 record, 3.56 goals against average, and .883 save percentage.

The Rangers placed Martin on waivers upon signing him with the intention of sending him down to the Hartford Wolf pack of the American Hockey League if he goes unclaimed.