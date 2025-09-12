Rangers Sign Veteran Defenseman Andrej Sustr To PTO

The New York Rangers have signed defenseman Andrej Sustr to a professional tryout contract.

Sustr hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2021-22 season, as he has spent the last three years playing in Europe in various leagues.

Through his eight seasons in the NHL, Sustr played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Anaheim Ducks.

In 361-career NHL games, the 34-year-old defenseman has recorded 11 goals, 58 assists, and 69 points.

Sustr joins forward Conor Sheary as the two players to be signed to a PTO by the Rangers. Both players will compete at training camp to make the Blueshirts’ opening-night roster.