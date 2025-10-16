Report: Rangers Prospect Generating Trade Interest

The New York Rangers are once again being discussed the rumor mill.

In a recent article for Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Rangers have had talks with other NHL clubs about forward Brennan Othmann since he did not make the NHL roster out of training camp.

With Othmann being a former first-round pick, it is understandable that he is generating some trade interest. He could be a solid low-risk, high-reward prospect for another club to take a chance on if the Rangers are willing to move him.

Othmann played in 22 games this past season with the Rangers, where he recorded two assists, seven penalty minutes, and 43 hits. He also posted 12 goals and 20 points in 27 AHL games with the Hartford Wold Pack in 2024-25.

With Othmann being only 22 years old, the Rangers do not need to rush any potential trade involving him. However, if they do not view the 2021 first-round pick as a long-term fit on their roster, he could be a very solid trade chip for the Rangers to use to upgrade their roster now.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see what happens with Othmann and the Rangers from here.