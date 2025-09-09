Ryane Clowe Leaves Sharks To Become Rangers' Assistant General Manager

Ryane Clowe left the San Jose Sharks to join the New York Rangers organization.

After serving as the Sharks’ assistant general manager for one season, Clowe announced his resignation from the position on Sunday.

“I loved being back in San Jose and working with [Sharks GM] Mike Grier and his entire team, but at this point, this decision is in the best interest of my family,” Clowe said in the statement.

“The franchise has an exciting future ahead and is set up to be successful for a long period of time, and I am grateful to Mike and [team president] Jonathan Becher for giving me the opportunity to return to San Jose.”

One day after resigning, he joined the Rangers, becoming the team’s assistant general manager along with Jim Sullivan.

From 2021 to 2023, Clowe served as a hockey operations advisor for the Rangers while he was elevated to the position of senior advisor during the 2023-24 season before leaving for San Jose.