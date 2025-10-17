Scott Morrow Reflects On Training Camp And Opportunity Currently In Front Of Him With The Rangers

With the New York Rangers dealing with a couple of injuries on the back end, the team called up Scott Morrow from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

While his services on the ice haven’t been needed just yet, Morrow is back in an NHL environment, which he’s ecstatic about.

“It’s always good to stay ready,” Morrow said. “I'm happy to be back, and it's fun being out here with these guys.”

The Rangers acquired Morrow from the Carolina Hurricanes over the summer in a sign-and-trade deal that included K’Andre Miller.

During training camp, Morrow was given an opportunity to thrive, as he was put in a role quarterbacking the power play and had the opportunity to suit up in multiple preseason games.

The 22-year-old showed some impressive flashes over the course of training camp, but he was ultimately sent down to the AHL.

When addressing his training-camp performance, Morrow emphasized that he was pleased with some aspects of his game.

However, he knows there’s still a different gear he could hit.

“My performance I would say was pretty solid. I think I have a higher level of offense I could bring maybe than what I showed in training camp, although I thought I did a solid job on a power play when I got those opportunities,” Morrow said.

“I think I could push myself to create a little bit more. As a younger defenseman in the NHL, your first responsibility is to defend, so that's what's going to get me here, so I need to focus on that just as much, if not more. I would say I had a pretty solid training camp. I think I showed well and showed my skill set, but I have a higher level to reach.”

Mike Sullivan and the Rangers’ coaching staff left Morrow with a positive message upon sending him down to Hartford, as they made it clear that he wasn’t far off from making the opening-night roster.

“As far as feedback from the coaching staff, they just said I'm close and just got to keep working on a couple little things, being more physical, and just try and knock the door down and force them to play me,” Morrow said.

This call-up for Morrow is an opportunity regardless of whether he plays in a game or not. It’s important for him to show the coaching staff his level of professionalism and maturity.

Everything happens for a reason, and now it’s on Morrow to seize this opportunity, whatever may come of it.

“You always have something to prove,” Morrow said. “Even guys who are making a lot of money, who played 500,000 games in the NHL. They always have something to prove, and your job is on the line every day, so I would say my mentality hasn't changed.”