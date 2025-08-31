Senators Believe Arthur Kaliyev Has A ‘Unique Skillset’

Former New York Rangers forward Arthur Kaliyev is looking to salvage his NHL career with the Ottawa Senators.

This past season the Los Angeles Kings placed Kaliyev on waivers after an up and down stint in Hollywood.

He was quickly claimed off of waivers by the Rangers as the organization believed in his talent and were willing to take a chance on Kaliyev.

However, Kaliyev struggled in New York, only playing 14 games with the Rangers. He was scratched out of the lineup on multiple occasions, while he suffered an upper-body injury in March that kept him out for the remainder of the season.

This offseason, the Senators signed Kaliyev to a one-year, two-way contract, giving him another chance to prove his worth.

The 24-year-old forward is known for his rocket of a shot and he clearly has the talent to become an impactful NHL player.

Senators general manager Steve Staios believes that Kaliyev has a unique trait of skillsets that intrigued him enough to bring the 2019 second-round pick on board.

“Well, (I have) a long history with Artie," Staios said. "He was an exceptional shooter and goal scorer at the junior level. And we still feel like he has qualities that can translate (to the NHL). His game started to develop in LA on the defensive side of things. Obviously, like all players coming out of junior, when you have a knack for scoring and that's how you help your team, you focus on that.

"I think he's been able to round out his game on the defensive side with his time in LA and under Todd McLellan. And then, you watch the transition to New York and then injuries last year. And I think it was an opportunity for us to get a player again with some upside and a unique skillset."

Kaliyev will compete at training camp in hopes to carve out an opening-night roster spot with the Senators.