Shooting Dice With Victorious Vegas Tonight

The Vegas Golden Knights, who visit The Garden tonight, may not be the best team in the NHL at this moment but they sure are among the most interesting.

Succeeding with a one-two – Jack Eichel-Mitch Marner – punch, The V's bring a 13-6-3 record to Manhattan and the promise of even better things to come once Double M acclimatizes himself to coach Bruce Cassidy's system.

"Marner will have Vegas dancing in the aisles of T-Mobile Arena if he finds the same harmony

with Eichel that he did with Auston Matthews in Toronto," wrote Scott Zerr in The Hockey News Yearbook. "If Marner and Eichel click, they'll be the biggest duet on The Strip since Donnie & Marie."

Third man on the big line, left wing Ivan Barashev, is no slouch either at 10-13-23 along with a handsome plus-8. This club had no right to sing the blues.

Even without the ailing Adam Fox, the Rangers match well against the Knights' defense while Igor Shesterkin is significantly superior to either Vegas goalkeeper, Akira Schmid or Adin Hill. Ditto for Jonathan Quick, who figures to start tonight.

Zerr: "The Knights are certainly good enough to be at the top of the league again and with GM Kelly McCrimmon always eyeing more glimmer and glitz, there's every reason to believe they can lift a Stanley Cup for a second time."

Another 'Close But No Cigar' Point For The Blueshirts

There are three ways to digest the Rangers' effort against top-rated Colorado on Saturday afternoon at The Garden.

Which is fine for the State of Nevada but who cares on Seventh Avenue between West 31st and West 33rd Streets where the Rangers concern remains steadfast.

For now, at least, the Blueshirt modest mantra has to be: PLAYOFFS – OR BUST!