Some Good Things You Should Know About Gabe Perreault

Gabe Perreault's yo-yo cup of coffee routine with the Blueshirts has fans wondering when this gem of a prospect will stick with the big club.

Well, it's not really as bad for Gabe as it might seem and The Maven got this after talking to a friend who is an NHL amateur scout. Listen up for your sake and Gabe's as well.

This is what the bird dog, who has studied Perreault for years, reports:

"Gabe might be as smart as any player I've scouted or watched at the amateur level. The comment as 'being a first-round pick means that someone thinks at some point you can be a very special player.'

"That being said, he very well might be, but it won't be tomorrow. Staying at BC and riding shotgun with James Hagens might have been a better idea than turning pro. He needs the schedule that allows him to work on his physical strength and how it applies to today's NHL game for a player like him.

"He'll be an NHL player and, despite being a winger, he can drive a line. He's that skilled.

The Rangers staff at the AHL level is excellent for player development but the NCAA 34-game schedule might have been better to build his body for pro hockey."

Excellent insights. Now we have to see how the Blueshirt brass handles the top prospect

for the rest of the season.