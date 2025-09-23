The Bigger The Blueshirts Come The Harder They Fall Or Rise

If the late, great Fats Waller was around and took a look at the Rangers fourth line he'd sing a chorus of "Your Feets Too Big."

Skates don't come any extra-extra-extra larger for 6-5, Nathan Aspinall, 6-7 Dylan Roobrock and (his newest height) 6-9 Matt Rempe.

The Maven has officially dubbed this line "The High-way Men."

The question is this: does the line's overwhelming height and weight translate into hockey success or are they just candidates for the Seven Santini Brothers moving company?

New York's 5-3 win over the Devils in Newark the other night had coach Mike Sullivn talking about Rempe as if the Not So Gentle Giant had just won the Hart, Richard and Good Humor Man's Trophies all in one.

"Rempe's line did look good," says The Old Scout, "but let's not kid ourselves, one win to start the exhibition season does not make a season."

True enough. But a good start is better than a punko performance.

Also, Sully's excessive kudos for King Rempe suggest that the coach sees more value in Mauling Matt than Peter Laviolette ever did.

Or, The Hockey News, for that matter.

THN's Yearbook projects Rempe for 11 points – lowest on the Blueshirts for the entire season – whereas Adam Edstrom, Matt's linemate last year, is projected for 26 points.

A Review of the Rangers Centennial Sweater With An Idea

I won't predict any advance sales figures for the Rangers Centennial sweater – no, not jersey, sweater – but my gut feeling is that sales are going to go through the roof and sail on across the Hudson to Hackensack.

"Not to worry," says The Old Scout, "everybody's guessing now. "If Shanny plays Rempe right – and that fourth line looks as good over the long haul as it did in Jersey – they may surprise a lot of us."

Right now, the only thing we can say about the Rangers "Highway-men" is wait and see. Plus, "Your feets too big!"