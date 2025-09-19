The Blueshirt Optimists Are Slowly Emerging

Egad! What a cad. Maven Round Table V.P. Mark Linde has found me out.

"Fischler," snaps Linde, "you are an eternal optimist."

Mind you this guy only knows me for 40 years. Roundtable straight man David Pearlmiutter has known me for 60 years and counting. Doov never would accuse me of optimism; I don't think

What am I getting at? Good question.

Yesterday I put it to You all; Should the Rangers 2025-26 motto be: STANLEY CUP OR BUST? Or, just plain, PLAYOFFS OR BUST?

The Maven says, why not CUP OR BUST? And that makes Linde very nervous. Here, I'll let him tell you:

"My pre-season goal for the Rangers is to just make the playoffs. They can do it with the current players and last year's horror in the rearview mirror. They need a good start to keep that positive feeling of a new season, new day and new directions.

"Once they appear to be on the playoff road it will be up to GM Drury to learn from his mistakes of two seasons ago and, this time, acquire difference-makers needed to win a Cup. I suggest looking back at '94 and Neil Smith's brilliant moves to finish the Rangers championship puzzle."

Linde epitomizes good, sound, conservative Rangers thinking, just get in and then knock them out!

Optimism flows in from Toronto where The Maven's Roundtable-member-at-large Mark Nussbaum writes:

"Naming J.T. Miller the new Rangers' captain will change the team for the better because he's the ultimate competitor and his play says it all. He's a leader who's going to hold his mates accountable and leave it all out there. Watch J.T. change the team's culture for the good.

"I'm hopeful for other reasons as well. The Rangers have a Norris Trophy-calibre defenseman in Adam Fox and an all-world goaltender in Igor Shesterkin. That's why I believe that they have what it takes to make a surprise run for The Cup.

The Biggest-Little Questions About The Blueshirts Season

Not to worry about Artemi Panarin; he'll get his bundle and become a $uper Breadman. (It ain't worth a paywall penny.)

Ah, but, realist that he is, Nussbaum says, "Beware, brother, beware" of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens; two other teams who could climb. Mark adds:

"The BJ's have great young pieces and some solid vet leaders. The Habs are a second line center away from being a real Cup threat. Their captain Nick Suzuki and Calder Trophy-winning defenseman Lane Hutson give the young core a lot of confidence."

Now The Maven will tell you why Nussbaum is REALLY confident in the Blueshirts, Blue Jackets and Habs.

So far, they are all undefeated!