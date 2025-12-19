The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, Rangers At St.Louis.

THE GOOD:

1. J.T. IN OVERTIME: Commodore Miller delivers again in the extra session and that's good for two points. His shot was a laser, proving there's something left in his arsenal.

2. LUCKY GABE: Because the rookie Perreault went to the net, he was lucky to have a Will Cuylle billiard shot bound off his skate and in for the Blueshirts only regulation goal.

3. OUT OF THE FOXHOLE: Key injured veteran defenseman Adam The Fox skated in a non-contact sweater which indicates that he could be ready for action in time for the December 27th tilt with the Islanders.

4. SHESTY IN TIME: After misplaying the lone St.Louis goal, Iggy got his act together and saved the two-pointer with a solid third period.

THE BAD:

1. DOPEY ROPE: For two periods, St.Louis played rope-a-dope – whatever that is – which displeased some critics who wanted firewagon hockey.

THE UGLY:

1. STICK BLUNDERING IGOR: Shesty's pass to Comrade Vlad Gavrikov was right out of a four-year-old's game. Gavvy got handcuffed and the Blues scored on an angle shot that a five-year-old would have stopped with a yawn.

Who's Singing The Blues In St.Louis? Not The Blueshirts

Quick Quiz: What happens when the team picked fourth in the Metro (<a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a>) meets the team picked sixth in the Central Division, alias the St.Louis Blues?

2. RIDDLED IN THE THIRD: The Rangers escaped the third period tied 1-1 despite being outshot 11-4.

CONCLUSION: Weakly and meekly, the Blueshirts escaped St. Louis in almost-orderly retreat and very content with the two points. Hey, they all count!