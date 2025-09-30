The Matt Rempe Circus Is Over; His Era Of Real Hockey Has Begun

It was fun while it lasted – The Matt Rempe Circus, that is.

What began as an outdoor fight with the Islanders Matt Martin in front of 70,000-plus fans a long time ago has ended right here and now in training camp.

The People's Choice would rather be a hockey player than a clown and started the change of character this summer

"Anybody who pays Hall of Famer Adam Oates to improve his game is serious," says The Old Scout, "and that's what Rempe has done to his credit."

Serious hockey people – super scout Jess Rubenstein for one – who've known the real

Rempe insisted that the clown image never fit his 6-8 fuselage.

I've known Matt since 2021 when he played for the WHL Seattle Thunderbirds," says Rubenstein. "He has always been a hockey player and he happens to have some pretty good hand-eye coordination.

"Tanner Glass worked with him in the WHL and I'll bet it was Glass who told coach Mike Sullivan how the Thunderbirds used Rempe on the power play. Matt scored 17 PP goals during the second half of 2021-22. He also had eight goals in that year's playoffs."

The Never Ending Issue of Officiating, What Else Is New?

Altogether now – one, two, three – WE LOVE THE REFEREES! Dead silence. That's not fair.

The Maven has mentioned a few times in this space that Peter Laviolette underestimated The Big Guy's value. I expect Sully to exploit every available asset. Putting Rempe out on every power play leads the No-Brainer List.

And in case it isn't already obvious, this 100th Rangers anniversary is a no-kidding around – Stanley Cup Or Bust! – year.

It's good that Rempe means business.