The Rangers Are Showing How Much Confidence They Have In Noah Laba At Rookie Camp

The biggest standout through two days of New York Rangers rookie camp has easily been Noah Laba.

It’s not only Laba’s 6’2’’ frame that has people turning heads at rookie camp.

For his size, Laba’s speed really jumps out at you as he’s been flying all over the ice, while also playing a physical game.

“I think a big, two-way center, 200-foot game play, good defensively, and play fast with the neutral zone, as well as help my teammates out in the offensive zone, getting them pucks and creating time and space,” Laba said about his individual game.

The Rangers selected Laba in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, and after playing three seasons at Colorado College, Laba signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers and joined the Hartford Wolf Pack.

In his 11 games playing for the Wolf Pack, Laba feels he gained valuable experience.

“I think guys are bigger, faster, stronger, so just adjusting to the game,” Laba said. “Obviously, guys are a lot smarter as well, so trying to just adjust to that as well as play a little bit of a different style…

“I think it was huge. I'm really glad I went there at the end of the year. I think what I learned was invaluable going into this year. If I had not, I'd think I'd be a little less prepared going into camp.”

After an impressive showing at development camp in July, Laba came into rookie camp with a lot of positive momentum.

With two days of rookie camp in the books, it’s clear that the Rangers’ brass has the utmost confidence in Laba.

The 22-year-old center has been playing on a line alongside Gabe Perreault and Brennan Othmann, the Rangers’ top two prospects at rookie camp.

“It’s awesome,” Laba said of playing with Perreault and Othmann. “Obviously, two unbelievable players to bounce off ideas from them and learn from them. Just trying to play my hardest and be a good support guy for them. Hopefully we work well together.”

While Laba likely will not make the Rangers’ opening-night roster, all signs are pointing toward him playing as the first-line center in Hartford, which would be a tremendous opportunity for him to showcase his skills.

Keep an eye out for Laba because it appears as if the Rangers have a plan for what his future looks like with the organization.