The New York Rangers’ success during the 2025-26 season could dictate a lot of things for the organization.

Artemi Panarin is entering the final season of a seven-year, $81.5 million contract and is in need of a new contract extension.

Is signing Panarin to a long-term contract extension the direction the Rangers want to go in?

After missing the playoffs last season, the future of the Rangers seems murky. It’s unclear if last season’s performance was just a fluke or if the Blueshirts are heading toward a downward spiral.

If their struggles continue, NHL insider Frank Seravalli believes that Panarin could be on the trade block.

However, if the Rangers are able to bounce back and jump into Stanley Cup contention, Seravalli is under the impression that the Rangers and Panarin will finalize a deal.

“I could for sure see (a trade) happening if the Rangers are out (of playoff contention),” Seravalli said. “But I’m going to tell you this: I don’t think the Rangers are going to be out. I have the Rangers as a playoff team. I have the Rangers as a bounce-back team.

“New coach, new environment, new mood... I think they can reinvent themselves in a pretty big way this upcoming season. I've got the Rangers in, and if the Rangers are in, I would assume at some point that means finding a deal for Artemi Panarin that makes sense on an extension.”

It’s unknown if the Rangers and Panarin’s camp have engaged in any sort of contract discussions.

Regardless, Panarin is a cornerstone piece of the franchise, and if the Rangers are able to get back on track, there’s no doubt the 33-year-old forward should be in New York for the foreseeable future.