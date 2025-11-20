The Rangers Will Have To ‘Manage’ Will Borgen's Injury Going Forward

Will Borgen is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

This is the same injury that forced him to miss two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings.

Borgen returned to the lineup on Tuesday night during the Rangers’ game against the Vegas Golden Knights, but he did not practice on Thursday.

Mike Sullivan said on Thursday that Borgen's injury status is a situation the team will have to manage accordingly going forward.

Gabe Perreault still has some aspects of his game he needs to refine before being fully ready to take on the trials and tribulations of the NHL.

The 28-year-old defenseman did not practice on Thursday, an indication that he will miss tonight’s matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

In his place, Scott Morrow is expected to slot into the lineup, as he practiced on the second power-play unit.