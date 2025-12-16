The Return Of Matt Rempe And Other Rangers Stuff

1. Hail the Non-Conquering Hero, Matt Rempe, on his gala return. He played a grand total of 9:01 and delivered five hits. (Easy on Mighty Matt, he's just warming up.)

2. Hopefully, The Skating Giraffe did not think the standing ovation from the sellout crowd was for him. Nor for Mika Zibanejad being scratched. (But I can understand how "The People's Choice" could mistake the ovation for "His Truly.)

3. The Standing O was for ex-Blueshirt Chris Kreider, who could have helped the super-pathetic Rangers power play which, amazingly, still strikes out with a failing five forwards.

4. Pal Sean McCaffrey at "Blue Collar Blue Shirts" opines: "Silly Sully continues his maddeningly five-forwards power play experiment." (Well, the Ducks loved it so much, they scored when the Rangers were up 5-on-3.)

5. Whoever is in charge of the power play should immediately be removed and become the Official Mika babysitter in charge of alarm clocks.

6. The Vancouver Canucks – arguably one-two among the worst teams in the NHL – will be at The Garden tonight. The New York Yo-Yos should be up for this feast. (No missed meetings today, if you please.)

Homecoming For Beloved Ex-Rangers Jake Trouba and Chris Kreider

Since Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider had a very special place in the hearts of Rangers fans. Thus, it was no surprise that they – especially CK – were hailed by the home supporters.

7. Big Question Among Fight fans: Will Matt (The Monster) Rempe play some decent hockey tonight or choose to revive his stale goon act, drop his gloves and lose another fight to a smaller guy?

8. Suggested book title for Mike Sullivan "I Know My Power Plays Can Work – But They Don't Listen."

9. Suggested book title for Mika Zibanejad: "The Invisible Man Returns."

10. Suggested book title for Dancin' Larry. "Are You Serious?"