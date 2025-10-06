The Rise Of Noah Laba And Conor Sheary Shakes Up Rangers' Opening-Night Roster Outlook

With the last practice of training camp in the books, the New York Rangers’ opening-night roster is looking more clearer.

While there aren’t a ton of roster spots up for grabs, the making of the Rangers’ bottom-six forward core was the biggest question mark going into training camp.

Mike Sullivan provided some major hints into where his head are at regarding which forwards he wants to see on opening night.

Here were the Rangers’ line combinations:

Cuylle-Miller-Zibanejad

Panarin-Trocheck-Lafrenière

Sheary-Laba-Raddysh

Edström-Carrick-Rempe

Parssinen, Berard

The most notable hints to take away from these lines is that Noah Laba and Conor Sheary are both practicing on the team’s third line.

Laba came into camp with relatively low expectations, given the fact that he was expected to start the season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

However, the 22-year-old center stood out during training camp and impressed the Rangers’ brass, so much so that he’s on the precipice of making an NHL roster fresh out of college.

“I think Noah has a 200-foot game. I think his offense is evolving,” Sullivan said. “With each game that he plays, you could see more of the playmaking and just his vision, whether it be with the puck or without the puck on the offensive side, just his instincts.”

During the offseason, the Rangers signed Sheary to a Professional Tryout Agreement as he looked to compete at training camp for an opening-night roster spot.

Mike Sullivan coached Sheary for multiple seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, as they won two Stanley Cups together.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, Sullivan has put Sheary in positions to thrive, as he has played a third-line and power-play role.

Sheary is cautiously optimistic that he’ll sign a contract with the Rangers to stay on board for the 2025-26 season.

“I can’t really say too much. I think it’s a good sign, but nothing’s official until it’s official,” Sheary said of Monday’s practice.

If Laba and Sheary crack the Rangers’ opening-night roster, that leaves Brett Berard and Juuso Parssinen as the odd men out.

Mike Sullivan Lays Out Reasoning For Sending Gabe Perreault and Scott Morrow Down To The AHL

Mike Sullivan made a big decision regarding the makeup of the New York Rangers’ opening-night roster by sending Gabe Perreault and Scott Morrow down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

Berard played 35 games for the Rangers last season, and he certainly showed some positive attributes, but there may simply not be enough room for him to carve out a meaningful role.

If he doesn't make the team, he’ll be sent down to the AHL.

Meanwhile, Parssinen was acquired by the Rangers last season at around the trade deadline with the hopes he could seize the third-line center position.

Despite earning a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension, Parssinen’s spot in the lineup was far from secure.

Laba simply outplayed Parssinen throughout training camp and the preseason, which now puts his future with the Rangers in jeopardy.

Jonny Brodzinski also has to be added to this equation.

He’s been a reliable depth forward for the Rangers for many seasons, but his role in New York is murky at the moment.

Brodzinski would be an ideal candidate to serve as the Rangers’ extra forward since he’s able to play practically every position and provides an element of grit.

It remains unclear what Sullivan has in store for Brodzinski.

Expect all of these roster decisions to come momentarily with the Rangers set to play their season opener on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I’ll share it in due time,” Sullivan revealed.