The Ten Eastern Conference Teams Who Scare The Rangers

S.O.S. to the Blueshirt Brass:

If you want to make the playoffs, here are the teams in the way:

1. Tampa Bay Lightning: Head coach Jon Cooper has made miracles of a team that refused to die even after Steve Stamkos became an ex-Bolt.

2. Carolina Hurricanes: They won't win the Stanley Cup because they still don't have the goaltending, but they have everything else, including a driving coach.

3. Boston Bruins: The rookie coach Marco Sturm has made a huge difference along with surprise hotshot Morgan Geekie and Jeremy Swayman's solid goaltending. This is a Beantown team in a comeback year.

4. Washington Capitals: As long as Al Ovechkin is leading them and Tom Wilson is pacing them, the Caps are well-balanced with Logan Thompson as one of the NHL's best goalkeepers. Because of Wilson, they have New York's number.

5. Montreal Canadiens: Although Marty St.Louis is not coaching “The Flying Frenchmen of yesteryear,” he still has a flying team. He also has enough talented youngsters for a strong second half. The ugly part is that Marty's goalies are terrible.

6. Pittsburgh Penguins: All they needed was a new coach. Dan Muse is doing what Mike Sullivan could not; getting A-Plus efforts from Sidney Crosby, Gino Malkin and Kris Letang. Muse also will do what Sully didn't – and may not with the Rangers – is get Pitt back in the postseason.

7. New Jersey Devils: They should do better with the Hughes boys Luke and Jack and good balance up and down the line. But even though they underperform, the Devs' talent spread from goal to attack is better than most.

8. Buffalo Sabres: The Law of Averages stated that – sooner or later – Buffalo would find its way to the playoffs. An across the board group of good kids is finding the way. Plus, Lindy Ruff still knows how to coach.

9. New York Islanders: Despite a killing collection of injuries, the Isles keep finding ways to stay in the mix. And an amazing rookie Dman Matthew Schaefer is leading them. The Nassaumen showed the Rangers a thing or two – goals, that is – on December 27th.

10. Florida Panthers: Rules No. 1 through No. 32: Never bet against the champions!