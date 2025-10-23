The Toothless Sharks Are The Perfect Prescription For Sick Blueshirts

There's good news tonight. (Well, maybe).

The toothless Sharks – more like flounders – are in town riding a six-game losing streak and with no hope in sight.

Sorry! I take that back.

There is hope for a visiting win since they are playing the somnolent Rangers who have defied No-Doz, smelling salts, Opening Night, Centennial Night as a skating collection of Rip Van Winkles

In order to break the spell, New York's valiant head coach and his trusty captain have swung into action to activate their miserly-scoring millionaires.

"We have to figure out how to bear down," says J.T. Miller.

Not to be a wise guy, but The Maven's bearing down solution is to bend a bit more forward as if someone dropped a ten-spot on the sidewalk.

Commodore Sullivan is trying another tack – pointing fingers at forwards Will Cuylle and Alexis Lafrenière, neither of whom is leading the NHL in scoring.

"There's another level to their game," Sully only wishes.

Lafrenière has the goods but either doesn't know that he has the goods; or doesn't want to know that he has the goods. (Take your pick).

The Source Of The Rangers Malaise Has Been Found

The <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> are ill. How else can one describe a team that has scored a grand total of 1 goal in four home games?

(Maven's instant solution: Promote ever-hustling Brett Berard from Hartford. He even scores once in a while.)

But if you think the Rangers have troubles, consider poor – sorry, I mean rich – Sharks owner Hasso Plattner. His general manager Mike Grier's failing "rebuild" is evident in the standings and his coach Ryan Warsofsky will be lucky if he still has his job by either country's Thanksgiving.

Should you figure on a Rangers W? Best you go with today's Blueshirts mantra: "Victory Tonight – Or Bust!"