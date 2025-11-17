There Are "Sure" Things That The Blueshirts Should Do And Did NOT!

Home ice DIS-ADVANTAGE continues to plague the Rangers and nobody has yet figured the how and why of it, although The Maven has a couple of clues:

1. LAZINESS: How else can one explain being outshot 42-19 at home?

2. They got their dough, "No Trade" contracts. Why worry?

Losing 2-1 to Detroit last night stretches the Rangers wretched MSG record to a Theater Of The Absurd 1-7-1.

And most embarrassing of all was that ancient Jonathan Quick was so superior in the Blueshirt nets, he was awarded second star of the game. He should have been the first star.

Or. as captain J.T. Miller put it, "Quickie was fantastic." Then, a pause and the Blueshirt understatement of the month: "We just didn't get into our game."

Late in the game. Detroit's Lucas Raymond put away the winner, circling the net from right to left and then emerging in front to find a wide opening as the New York defenders looked like they were at a downhome camp meeting.

Writing in The Post, Howie Kussoy put it best: "The Rangers looked like the team that got off to the worst start in franchise history."

Figuring out the Rangers home malaise would require about two dozen shrinks and five dozen Ouija Boards. But consider the following and why the New Yorkers should have won.

Once one of the NHL's most storied franchises, the Red Wings dismally have missed the playoffs an extraordinary nine successive seasons.

The New York Rangers faltered down the stretch, losing 2-1 to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night, which snapped a three-game winning streak.

A tenth is in the cards since the best GM Steve Yzerman has his players stuck with are two over-the-hill goaltenders, 32-year-old John Gibson and 38-year-old Cam Talbot. Credit

Talbot last night for doing what he had to do making 18 saves. Actually the really good news is that the Blueshirts have excelled on the road although this time they won't be facing Humpty-Dumpty skaters.

The Blueshirts hit the road with games tomorrow in Vegas, Thursday in Colorado and Saturday at Salt Lake City, before returning Thanksgiving Eve against St. Louis.

"It's fair to say that such a road trip will be the first genuine test of how the Rangers can fare against elite teams like the Avs and Knights," says The Old Scout. "But so far, so good."

Good thing is that they're not home games!