There's A Cloud Of Uncertainty Surrounding Vincent Trocheck's Injury Status

Despite securing a 4-0 victory on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres, the New York Rangers lost a big part of their team in the process.

Trocheck exited the game early with an apparent upper-body injury, and he was ultimately ruled out to start the third period.

All we know about his injury so far is that he’s being evaluated, according to Mike Sullivan, who was mum on the details following Thursday night’s contest.

Lafrenière spoke about the injury, as it appears he doesn't yet know how much time his linemate will miss.

“It’s tough,” Alexis Lafrenière said. “He’s one of our best players, obviously. He does everything for us. Hopefully, he gets better soon.”

With Trocheck out, Sullivan was forced to jumble the lines and, more importantly, had to swap Mika Zibanejad back to the center position.

If Trocheck were to miss anytime, expect either Juuso Parssinen or Jonny Brodzinski to step into the lineup for the Rangers.