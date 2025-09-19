There's Optimism Around Potential Adam Fox-Vladislav Gavrikov Defensive Pairing

Based on the first two days of training camp, it appears as if Adam Fox will be paired alongside Vladislav Gavrikov.

The New York Rangers invested a lot of money to stabilize the defense this summer, as they signed Gavrikov to a seven-year, $49 million contract.

The idea in signing Gavrikov was not only to help sure up the defense as a whole, but also to help reignite Fox’s game.

After years of playing with Ryan Lindgren, Fox had multiple defensive partners last season, which seemed to negatively impact his level of play.

Gavrikov provides a steady and reliable presence for Fox, who is excited about the opportunity to potentially create a strong partnership on the ice with Gavrikov.

"He's an elite defenseman, and I think everyone wants to play with a guy like that,” Fox said of Gavrikov. “He’s pretty similar to what I’m used to, playing with someone who is super reliable. You know what you’re getting when he’s out there and he’s a smart player too. I’m sure that chemistry will come a little bit more. It has been good being able to skate with him a little bit.”

A critical part of Fox’s game is his ability to create offense, but he wasn’t able to do that as effectively last year with a large defensive burden placed on his shoulders.

The hope is that Fox will be able to unlock that part of his game with Gavrikov by his side.

“Foxy is a great player, a great play-maker,” Gavrikov said. “Can do anything with the puck, skating very well as well. If I’m going to be with him, I’ll be happy to have him as a partner. I think we can create some offense on the other side, and play good defense.”

You hear a lot about the coaching bump in the NHL, and it appears the New York Rangers may be in the midst of that with Mike Sullivan.

Fox and Gavrikov are clearly the Rangers’ two top defensemen currently on the roster, so there’s an argument to be made that they should be separated in order to create a balanced D-core.

However, Sullivan hinted that it may be the best course of action to have these two blueliners play together.

Sullivan has been emphatic about the fact that Fox remains one of the premier defensemen in the NHL, and he wants to do everything he can to unlock his full potential.

“How do we find a way to help Fox capture his very best game? I know we have the conversation, do we have the ideal partner for him? Because if we could find an ideal partner for him, where he could build and develop chemistry, that would suggest that it would set him up for success,” Sullivan said.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but all signs are pointing toward Fox and Gavrikov playing together, which could make for a lethal defensive duo.