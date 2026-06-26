Top Blueshirt Draft Picks And Predictions

Do you want to know who the Blueshirts are gonna pick in tonight's gala draft in Buffalo?
So do I; but I'm not gonna wait for the ceremony. Instead I hustle over to the Scout-Of-All-Scouts – His Biird-dogging Eminence Lord Jess Rubenstein of Forever Blueshirts. Here you are Rangers loyalists; see what you think: (No aspirins or egg creams necessary.
RANGERS NUMBER FIVE PICK: ALBERT SMITS: Rubenstein's European pals claim that Smits has the "potential to be the best player-ever from Latvia. Call him a 'Man-Child' who plays against men in Finland's top league."
The Maven likes that since my exalted gal-pal "The Lovely Lyd" has Latvian (alias Livak) roots. I'm also rooting hard for Sir Smits so I can write a song I have in mind: "He's Not A Latin From Manhattan But He Is a Litvak from Latvia."
Moreover, Big Albert was playing against NHLers at the recent World Championships and more than held his own. A puck-moving forward, Smits should fit neatly into the Mike Sullivan style "whether it's via the pass or on his own stick."
Word is that he's mature beyond his 18 years with plenty of beef on the 6-3, 210 fuselage. "He uses his body to defend his zone," adds Jess. "And has a super-high work ethic. Another quality: very coachable."
My Litvak Pal will definitely become a Rangers fan if Big Albert comes to Broadway. We hope!
RANGERS NUMBER 26 PICK: MARKUS RUCK: They took their caps off to Ruck at Medicine Hat. You would too for 104 points with 87 assists. "I call Markus a slightly taller version of Marty St. Louis when the Habs coach won a Cup in Tampa Bay," says Rubenstein. "He's in my book as a top two-way center.
"At The Hat he was a key penalty-killer. I could see him playing one more year in Medicine Hat, followed by a year or two at North Dakota. After that he could be a first-line NHL center."
Hopefully with the Blueshirts!