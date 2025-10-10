Vincent Trocheck Exits Game Against Sabres After Suffering Upper-Body Injury

Vincent Trocheck exited the New York Rangers’ Thursday night game against the Buffalo Sabres and ultimately did not return.

In the second period Trocheck left for the locker room and he was ruled out for the raminder of the contest at the start of the third period.

It’s unclear how or when Trocheck suffered this apparent injury.

Mike Sullivan confirmed that Trocheck is being currently evaluated and is listed as day-to-day.

Even without Trocheck, the Rangers defeated the Sabres 4-0 securing their first victory of the season.