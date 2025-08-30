What Kind Of Difference Will Mike Sullivan Make For The Rangers?

It must have been the decaf coffee, else how could I have forgotten "Ask The Maven" yesterday?.

No problem, the question from Neil White of Washington Heights is fresh off the computer. Take it away Neil:

WHAT KIND OF DIFFERENCE WILL NEW COACH MIKE SULLIVAN MAKE FOR THE RANGERS?

The Maven's Reply: Start with the fact that GM Chris Drury is surrounding himself with his Boston buddies so – right off the bat – the boss and his coach will be speaking the same New England language.

Sully has been around long enough to realize that the dressing room aroma – also known as dissension – must be disinfected. That means anyone in the clubhouse still pining for dear old Jacob Trouba will get a good talking to – if not a trade as soon as possible. (The new era has begun.)

The new coach won't have a Sidney Crosby nor Geno Malkin to lean on but that will be a refreshingly good thing for Sully; he's suffered through three non-playoff years with Sid.

Chances are that Mike will lean on J.T. Miller, the dynamic voice in the room, give or take Vinnie Trocheck; either of whom could be the next captain whenever management stops scratching its head and gives someone the "C."

Another coaching challenge will be the revoking of the country club aura that has allowed the likes of Alexis Lafrenière and others who skate in three-quarter time whenever they please Ergo: Sullivan will be a lot tougher and more demanding than Peter Laviolette.

My All-time Favorite Blueshirts Poll And Players

The Maven's Roundtable continues to receive choices for My All-time Favorite Rangers – In Alphabetical Order:

For sure, the club will be a better edition than the 2024-25 version that made a mockery of the season.

Put it this way; it can't get worse, so the question will be, how much better can they get? My call: 19 percent which will be enough to get them into the playoffs!