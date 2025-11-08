When Ranger Fans Should Take The Standings Seriously

Sorry if you missed us yesterday but we took a day off from "Ask The Maven." Happily, we're back and our question is from Mike Miele of Manhattan. Take it away, Mike:

FROM TIME TO TIME I HAVE READ THAT NHL STANDINGS AT THANKSGIVING PROVIDE A GOOD CLUE HOW THEY'LL BE AT THE FINISH. DO YOU BUY THAT?

The Maven Replies: Actually the answer is both no and yes.

I say "no" because there's no "Law," as in the Law of Averages involved here; it's just a guess; or theory, if you will.

Then again, I say "yes," because it has happened often enough over the years to provide a barometer. Thanksgiving as a barometer of things to come is worth considering but never a sure thing.

Two months of hockey so far offers clues but not enough to be sure. Trades, coaching changes and other factors could intrude and make a difference in the months to come.

The Maven's theory is that an 82-game NHL season should be divided in thirds. Start with October through December during which teams are able to figure things out and make appropriate changes.

Then it's January through March, which includes the Trade Deadline. By that time rosters are set and the Serious Meter climbs.

The homestretch segment runs until season's end and is the most pressure-packed of the campaign.

Bottom Line: it's best to be winning in every one of those three phases, especially around Thanksgiving!