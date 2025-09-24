When Will Brennan Othmann Break Out For The Rangers?

I don't know about you, but I've run out of patience with Brennan Othmann and you should be too.

Ditto Chris Drury, the general manager who drafted the left wing 16th overall in 2021 appears ready to wait until 2029 for the left wing to show his worth.

The crazy thing is that the Scarborough, Ontario native either shows up at the top of – at worst second – on The Hockey News Yearbook "Future Watch – Top-Ten Rangers Prospects."

Right now he's second – behind Gabe Perreault – on the list with the following scouts' report:

"He plays the pacey, straight-line game that coaches love. NHL experience in 2024-25 will prove valuable."

Valuable, for what – the Hartford Wolf Pack?

Othmann played 22 Rangers games last season and emerged with a big goose egg in goals and two assists. Even Marvelous Matt Rempe is better than that.

In last night's 5-4 OT loss to the Boston Bruins, Othmann was a goose egg across the board.

"Right now," says The Old Scout, "Brennan is playing himself off the team."

The Bigger The Blueshirts Come The Harder They Fall Or Rise

If the late, great Fats Waller was around and took a look at the Rangers fourth line he'd sing a chorus of "Your Feets Too Big."

In terms of a roster spot, the pre-training camp thinking had Othmann as the club's fourth left wing behind Artemi Panarin, Will Cuylle and Brett Berard; and one ahead of Adam Edström.

It's hard to envision Othmann beating out the likes of Rempe, Juuse Parssinen, Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Roobroeck and even Ty Herricks.

The Blueshirts' brass was hoping that – once and for all – Brennan would do a "Oh look at me now" at the current camp.

Frankly, all we're doing is looking the other way!