Will Borgen Day-To-Day With Upper-Body Injury

Will Borgen missed the New York Rangers’ practice on Friday, as he’s dealing with an apparent upper-body injury.

It’s unclear when or how Borgen sustained this injury since he played the entirety of Wednesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Mike Sullivan confirmed that Borgen is day-to-day, but he did not rule him out for the Rangers’ Saturday night matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

With Borgen out during practice, Braden Schneider paired up with Carson Soucy, and Matthew Robertson played alongside Urho Vaakanainen.

In 18 games, Borgen has recorded one goal, two assists, and three points while averaging 18:43 minutes.