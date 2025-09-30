Senators Participate In National Day For Truth And Reconciliation Events

Each year, September 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The day honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process.

Both the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day take place on September 30.

Orange Shirt Day is a commemorative day led by Indigenous communities to raise awareness about the intergenerational impacts of residential schools on children, families, and communities. It honours Indigenous children who were lost in the residential school system.

The orange shirt symbolizes the loss of culture, freedom, and self-esteem that many Indigenous children experienced. This day reminds us that “Every Child Matters”.

Ottawa Senators executives Cyril Leeder, Ian Mendes, and Jacqueline Belisito took part in a special event on Tuesday in Quebec City.

Back home in the village of Carp, just up the road from the Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators Foundation took part in the ceremonies at the Diefenbunker Museum, where a permanent land acknowledgement monument was unveiled and dedicated.