    GAME DAY: Senators-Blue Jackets Line Combinations

    Steve Warne
    Dec 12, 2025, 00:00
    Dec 12, 2025, 00:00
    Updated at: Dec 12, 2025, 00:02

    Senators shake up forward lines, aiming for chemistry in Columbus. Perron moves up, MacDermid draws in, and Ullmark starts.

    After a winless, pointless three-game homestand, the Senators will try to right their ship on the road Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio.

    They’ll face the Blue Jackets, who have almost the same record as Ottawa, sitting just two points ahead of them. But with the Senators losing three straight, five of their last six, and plummeting in the Eastern Conference standings, the calibre of their opposition should be the last thing on anyone's minds.

    Senators head coach Travis Green continues to fiddle with his forward lines, hoping to find some chemistry.

    Nick Cousins is back down on the fourth line after starting the last game with Tim Stützle and Fabian Zetterlund. Brady Tkachuk takes his spot on that line, while David Perron moves up from the fourth line to play with Dylan Cozens and Drake Batherson. 

    Kurtis MacDermid draws into the lineup, meaning Steven Halliday and Olle Lycksell take a seat. There’s a good chance MacDermid and Blue Jackets tough guy Mathieu Olivier find each other at some point.

    But when you’re in a slump, you look for lucky charms wherever you can find them: in MacDermid’s eight games this season, the Senators have gone 5-1-2.

    Linus Ullmark will start in goal.

    Senators projected lineup

    Tkachuk – Stützle – Zetterlund
    Perron – Cozens – Batherson
    Amadio – Greig – Giroux
    MacDermid – Eller – Cousins

    Sanderson – Zub
    Kleven – Spence
    Matinpalo – Jensen

    Starting goalie: Ullmark

    Weird stat of the day: Daniel Alfredsson celebrates his 53rd birthday in Columbus. According to NHL.com, in his long NHL career, Alfredsson only ever played three times on his birthday.

    The Blue Jackets come into this game losers of three straight as well.

    Blue Jackets projected lineup (according to nhl.com)

    Voronkov – Monahan – Marchenko
    Johnson – Fantilli – Jenner
    Wood – Coyle – Sillinger
    Gaunce – Lundestrom – Chinakhov

    Werenski – Provorov
    Mateychuk – Severson
    Smith – Fabbro

    Starting goalie: Merzlikins 

