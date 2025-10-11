Belleville Senators Sign Harrington, Veteran Of 255 NHL Games

The Belleville Senators announced on Friday that defenseman Scott Harrington has signed a two-year American Hockey League contract with the club.

Harrington, 32, brings a wealth of NHL experience to Belleville. Originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft, the Kingston, Ontario native has suited up for 255 NHL games, most of them with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He's also suited up for Pittsburgh, Toronto, San Jose, and Anaheim, along with 247 career AHL appearances.

“We’re excited to welcome Scott to the Belleville Senators family,” Belleville Sens GM Matt Turek said in a team press release. “Scott’s impressive NHL career, character and leadership ability will all be keys in helping our group to take the next step. As a native of Kingston, growing up just down the 401 from CAA Arena, he'll be a fantastic representative of the Senators and 613 Country.”

Outside of the NHL, Harrington has shown a knack for winning. He captured an OJHL championship with the Kingston Voyageurs, followed by back-to-back OHL titles with the London Knights, where he served as captain in 2012–13.

On the international stage, Harrington represented Team Canada at multiple levels, earning gold at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, silver at the World Under-17 Championship, and bronze at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He's represented Canada twice at the World Juniors.

Harrington's last NHL season was 2022-23, when he got some looks as Erik Karlsson's D partner in San Jose before being included in the blockbuster Timo Meier trade that season with the New Jersey Devils. The Devils waived Harrington the day after the trade, and Anaheim claimed him.

Seven years earlier, Harrington was part of an even bigger trade when Phil Kessel was traded from Toronto to Pittsburgh. Harrington came back the other way, and unlike the Meier deal, Harrington was a much bigger piece in this one. In fact, he made the Leafs' opening night roster for the 2015–16 season.

Two seasons ago, Harrington tried his hand in Switzerland. He was injured for much of that season but returned with Zurich for the 2024 playoffs, and he won yet another championship, skating alongside former Senators Rudolfs Balcers and Derek Grant.

After Harrington returned to North America last season and signed a one-year deal with AHL Springfield last season and now returns for another AHL tour of duty with the B-Sens.

