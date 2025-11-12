Creator Of 'New Heights' Gives Brady And Matthew Tkachuk Their Own Podcast

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and his brother Matthew announced on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that they'll be launching a new weekly podcast called Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk.

Wave Sports & Entertainment, the company behind New Heights with Travis and Jason Kelce, will try and replicate that extremely successful formula with the two most famous brothers in the NHL. Like the Kelces, though Jason has now retired, the Tkachuks are equally boisterous, two of their sport's best, and rarely at a loss for words with each other.

Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (@Wingmenpod) on X

NHL fans, your new favorite podcast is here 🚨 Wingmen with Matthew & Brady Tkachuk drops TOMORROW 🏒

Both brothers have had some time to kill lately, combining for just three NHL games this season. Brady is recovering from thumb surgery last month, while Matthew has a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia. He was injured at the 4 Nations tournament in February, but he gutted it out for another playoff run before his summer surgery. Both are aiming for a return well in advance of the Winter Olympics.

It's been a lucrative year for the Tkachuk brothers, who were named cover athletes for EA Sports' NHL 26 deluxe edition. However, it may be some time before their podcast salary reaches the level of the Kelce boys, who are reportedly pulling in $100 million over the three years in their current deal.

"For us, it's super exciting," Matthew told McAfee on Wednesday. "Our first episode drops tomorrow on November 13th, but throughout the NHL season it will be on Wednesdays. We're just super excited. Brady and I FaceTime pretty much daily, weekly, whatever. Now we're getting paid to do it once a week, are you kidding me?"

Brady was asked to describe what kind of podcast it will be.

"Yeah, I think for the first bunch of episodes, it's just going to be us talking. Of course, the majority of it will be hockey. But the thing about Matt and I, we're interested in all sports. We were so competitive growing up. And then just other life things.

"I think that's what our FaceTimes are usually about, where we're just kind of talking about what's going on. So, I know we're excited about building off that. And I think down the road, we'll invite some guests and really have a great time with them."

Wingmen launches its first episode on Thursday.

Steve Warne

The Hockey News/Ottawa

Read more at The Hockey News Ottawa:

Staios On Linus Ullmark: ‘I Believe In Linus, The Team Believes In Linus.’

Four Takeaways From Senators 4-2 Victory Over Utah Sunday Night

Former Ottawa Senator GM Passes Away At Age 70

Ullmark: "There Are So Many Things I'd Like To Say To All The Doubters"