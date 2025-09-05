Former Ottawa Senator Named Commissioner Of The CCHL

Former Ottawa Senator forward Jesse Winchester has himself a new role in hockey, heading up the local junior league he once played and coached in. Winchester was named on Wednesday as the new Commissioner of the CCHL, the Junior A hockey league for Eastern Ontario.

After a fine four-year career at Colgate University, Winchester signed with the NHL's Ottawa Senators as a free agent at the end of the 2007-08 season. He went on to play 233 games for Ottawa over the next five seasons, putting up 11 goals and 52 points. Winchester eventually moved on to the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche before a concussion ended his career in 2016 after eight seasons.

But it all started in the CCHL, where Winchester played three years with the Cornwall Colts (2001–2004), and then later returned to win the league's Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2019 with the Brockville Braves.

Recently, Winchester worked as a player development coach with the Senators from 2019 to 2024. Both he and former Senator Shean Donovan quietly parted ways with the Sens around the same time Travis Green and the new coaching staff were hired in May of 2024.

“With strong ties to the CCHL and a proven track record at both the NCAA and NHL levels, Jesse brings a wealth of experience and unparalleled insight to this role,” Sue Collis, Chair of the CCHL, said in a league press release. “His long experience with player development, and deep understanding and passion for the game makes Jesse the ideal candidate to lead the CCHL in this rapidly evolving hockey landscape. Bringing Jesse on board was the obvious choice, unanimously supported by all teams.”

Winchester described the appointment as an honour.

“The CCHL has played an important role in my hockey journey—first as a player with the Cornwall Colts and later as a coach with the Brockville Braves,' Winchester said in the league statement. "It’s an honour to return to the league in this new role, and I look forward to supporting the players, teams, and communities that make this league so special.”

From the league website:

The CCHL is a proud member of the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) and Hockey Canada. As a development-focused league for elite student-athletes aged 16–20, the CCHL has established itself as the premier pathway in the region for players advancing to higher levels of hockey, including collegiate, major junior, and professional opportunities.

With Winchester at the helm, the league reaffirms its commitment to competition, growth, and player development, with a vision to uphold and enhance the CCHL’s tradition of excellence both on and off the ice.

By Steve Warne

This article was first published at The Hockey News-Ottawa

