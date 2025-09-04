Ottawa Senators Captain Brady Tkachuk: 'We Want More'

The Ottawa Senators opened their doors at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday, inviting local media and Sens content creators for a first look at what’s in store this season. The event highlighted upcoming promotions, ticket information, and even a bit of hockey talk.

Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk held court with a media contingent that was huge, at least by the general standards of early September. Perhaps it was the free buffet, a chance to taste all the new menu items that will be available to hungry Sens fans this season.

For Tkachuk, after he and the Senators made the playoffs for the first time earlier this year, there's a different hunger.

“Playoffs are great, but it’s not just about getting in anymore,” Tkachuk said. “We want more.”

The Sens captain, who turns 26 in a couple of weeks, spoke about how the club's first playoff experience since 2017 has reshaped the Senators’ mindset heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

“Of course, everybody externally is gonna have an expectation on us,” Tkachuk said. “Internally, I think I’ve said it after the season, it’s gonna be just as hard to get into the playoffs this season. And that experience is gonna help us tremendously right from day one that we have a group that’s able to do it.

"For us, it’s about having that Stanley Cup mindset right from day one. And that's something that I've seen up close and personal. And that's something that I know we're not gonna stop until it gets done.”

That suits General Manager Steve Staios and Head Coach Travis Green just fine. They challenged the group to find “another gear” this offseason, and Tkachuk says the roster answered that challenge.

The sports broadcast industry has undergone significant changes over the past several years, and it now appears to have finally impacted the Ottawa Senators.

“Well, after everyone being here this early, I think that’s an answer to their demand,” he said. “And from these last couple days being together, I think everybody found the gear.”

If there was one memory from last season that stuck with Tkachuk all summer, it was Ottawa’s playoff atmosphere.

“This building in the playoffs is the most insane thing I’ve been a part of,” he said. “Just to feel like everybody in this city was on the same team – not just the guys on the ice, but the employees in the building, the fans, everybody on Elgin, I felt that.”

“That's something I just kind of held on to all summer, and I rewatched like all the pregame intros on YouTube and just kind of relived that. It was super cool, and I'm excited for the home opener to match that energy.”

Health was another topic for the captain. Tkachuk was hurt at the 4 Nations Face-off playing for Team USA and was never really fully healthy again after that. But he says that’s behind him.

“It probably took a little longer than I expected, but I feel the best I’ve ever felt coming into a season,” Tkachuk said. “Playing with physicality takes a lot out of you, so I worked a lot on conditioning. I know I’m in tip-top shape.”

The captain also allowed himself time away from the rink, focusing on family life with his wife and new son, while keeping tabs on his brother, Matthew, whose Florida Panthers successfully defended their Stanley Cup title this year.

Looking ahead, as the Senators try to return to the postseason, Tkachuk will also juggle international duty as part of Team USA’s preparations for the 2026 Olympics. Tkachuk will likely be part of that team’s leadership group as well. But he made clear where his focus lies for now.

“First and foremost, my priority is putting the Ottawa Senators in the best position possible before the Olympics,” he said.

Wednesday’s media event was designed to showcase what’s happening off the ice this season, but Tkachuk’s words served as a reminder of the main storyline: for the first time in years, the Senators enter a season not just chasing the playoffs, but maybe something bigger.

By Steve Warne

This article was first published at The Hockey News-Ottawa

