Ottawa Senators Lose 3-2 In Boston On Ugly Overtime Goal

For the second straight game, the Senators had to work a little overtime and again there was no payoff. Ottawa fell 3-2 in overtime to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night. Pavel Zacha buried the game winner after a soft, bad angle shot from Charlie McAvoy trickled through Linus Ullmark.

It had to be a satisfying victory for former Senator goalie Joonas Korpisalo. He got the win, not only beating the guy who replaced him, but the guy he was traded for. On top of that, the Senators are still paying Korpisalo a million dollars a year to play against them.

Boston outshot Ottawa 25-22 on the night and since getting hammered by the Senators late last month, the Bruins have reeled off five straight victories.

Michael Amadio got the Senators on the board first, scoring his fourth of the season just over five minutes into the game. It was a notable goal as Ottawa had managed to open the scoring only twice in their previous 13 games. On a two-on-one rush with Shane Pinto, Amadio took a perfect feed and snapped a shot past Joonas Korpisalo to give the Sens a 1–0 lead.

That advantage held until the second period, when Morgan Geekie tied things up with his 10th of the year. Andrew Peeke's initial blast from the top of the right circle slipped through Linus Ullmark, and Geekie cleaned up the garbage, depositing the puck into the vacant net.

Just under four minutes later, Sean Kuraly put Boston ahead with his second of the season. The Senators’ defensive coverage completely broke down as Tanner Jeannot carried the puck harmlessly down the right wing, drawing both Thomas Chabot and Nick Cousins toward him. With Chabot out of position, Drake Batherson and Tim Stützle both caught puck-watching, Kuraly was wide open to bury Jeannot’s pass and give the Bruins a 2–1 lead.

Ottawa answered back early in the third. Claude Giroux evened the score at 2–2 when his wrist shot from the left faceoff dot dribbled through Korpisalo to tie the game once again.

Shane Pinto had several tremendous opportunities late in the game — two of them in the third period. He nearly won it in the final 10 seconds, but a perfect pass from Batherson skipped over his stick blade. Pinto also had a couple of great chances in overtime, all alone in tight on former Senator Joonas Korpisalo and trying to go to his backhand, but he couldn’t finish on either attempt.

With 42 seconds left in overtime, Ridly Greig was called for slashing as he dove to prevent a good scoring chance for David Pastrňák. Boston’s power play, however, lasted only three seconds, as Morgan Geekie was called for tripping Jake Sanderson right off the faceoff.

Then, with just six seconds remaining in overtime, Pavel Zacha won the game for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy sprinted past Pinto and tried to send a backhand pass to the front of the net. Ullmark was down on his knees, and the puck slipped through his pads, sitting loose in the crease for Zacha to tap in and seal the victory.

The Senators fall to 0-3 in overtime this season, though they do have two shootout wins, and their record drops to 6-5-3. The Senators are in Philadelphia on Saturday for an early 1 pm start against the Flyers.