Ottawa Senators Send Swedish Winger Down To The Minors on Friday

The Ottawa Senators have reduced their roster by loaning Swedish winger Olle Lycksell to the Belleville Senators. Lycksell has appeared in two of Ottawa’s five games so far.

With Arthur Kaliyev being called up from Belleville this week, that left the Senators with 14 forwards on the roster — not including Brady Tkachuk, who’s now on injured reserve. The Senators were still compliant with the roster limit, but they appear to prefer carrying just one extra forward and one extra defenseman. At the moment, that's rugged winger Kurtis MacDermid and defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo.

They also don't want Lycksell languishing in the press box. They'd like him playing regularly, and if he’s needed again anytime soon, Belleville is just down the road.

Prospect Check-In: A Glance At The Ottawa Senators Goaltending Pipeline

Ottawa's future goalies are battling across various leagues. See how these five prospects are shaping up early this season.

Lycksell, 26, was signed to a one-year, two-way contract by the Senators on July 1. He was coming off a point-per-game performance with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2024–25, registering 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 44 games. Lycksell also played 19 games for the Philadelphia Flyers last season, putting up five assists. He was a 2017 Flyer draft pick who spent the next five years playing in Sweden.

Belleville begins a three-game homestand this weekend against Toronto and Syracuse. Ottawa continues its four-game homestand, taking on the Islanders on Saturday at 3 pm.

More Sens headlines at the Hockey News Ottawa:

Tkachuk Has Successful Thumb Surgery And Will Miss 6-8 Weeks

Sens Call Up Kaliyev As Tkachuk Goes On IR

Senators Suffer Discouraging 8-4 Loss At Buffalo

Senators Lose Sebrango, Claimed Off Waivers By Florida

An Early Glance At The Senators' Goaltending Pipeline

Brady Tkachuk Likely To Miss A Month Of Action (At Least)