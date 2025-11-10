Senators Farm Report: Embrun's Jackson Parsons Gets Win In First AHL Start

Here's your weekly Senators Farm Report, courtesy of the Belleville Senators.

A thrilling, last-second victory was bookended by a pair of losses in the Belleville Senators' first stretch of three games in three days in 2025-26. The Senators were shut out in Utica against the Comets on Friday and defeated late by the Laval Rocket at home on Sunday, but in between, they snatched two points from the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night.

Friday, November 7, 2025: Utica Comets 3 Belleville Senators 0﻿﻿

The B-Sens couldn’t find the scoresheet in Utica, falling 3-0 to the Comets in the first game of their weekend series. Former Senator Angus Crookshank was one of Utica's goal-scorers, while Hunter Shepard stopped 35 shots in the loss for Belleville.﻿﻿

Saturday, November 8, 2025: Belleville Senators 2, Hartford Wolf Pack 1﻿﻿

A Philippe Daoust shorthanded goal with just 3 seconds left in the third period capped a two-goal comeback for the Belleville Senators over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night. Arthur Kaliyev scored the other goal for the Senators, while rookie goaltender Jackson Parsons made 30 saves to earn his first American Hockey League win in his first AHL start.﻿﻿

Sunday, November 9, 2025: Laval Rocket 3, Belleville Senators 2

Hunter Shepard made another 43 saves for the Belleville Senators on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn't enough to help them past the Laval Rocket, as they fell 3-2 to their divisional rivals at CAA Arena. Lassi Thomson collected his third goal of the season, and Kaliyev notched his second in as many games in the loss.﻿﻿

Recent Transactions﻿﻿

Nov.9/25: Hayden Hodgson (RW) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)﻿﻿

Statistical Leaders﻿﻿

Points: 11 (T-5th in AHL)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C) (1 G + 10 A)

Goals: 5 (T-5th in AHL)

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni (RW)

Assists: 10 (T-5th in AHL)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C)

Power Play Goals: 3 (T-2nd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +2

#4 Cam Crotty (D)

#16 Tyler Boucher (RW)}

#24 Jan Jenik (C)

Penalty Minutes: 28

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 3.01

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Save Percentage: .915

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Wins: 2

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

The B-Sens are back at it on Wednesday night in Rochester.

