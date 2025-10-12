Senators Injuries: Kleven And Batherson Provide Health Updates

As the Ottawa Senators prepare for their home opener Monday afternoon (1 pm, TSN5, RDS2) against the Nashville Predators, defenseman Tyler Kleven and winger Drake Batherson both provided positive news on Sunday.

Kleven says he’s planning to play in Monday’s game, which will certainly help the depth on Ottawa’s blue line. The 22-year-old was dinged up in a preseason game when he went skates-first into the end boards, but he now appears ready to return to his role in the bottom pairing. That would mean Donovan Sebrango comes out of the starting six after dressing for the team's first two games.

But it’s Batherson’s potential return that looms larger for the Sens. The 26-year-old finished second on the team last season in both goals and points and is a fixture on the club’s top power-play unit. Batherson suffered an upper-body injury during a preseason practice and played in just one exhibition game.

But he isn’t quite as certain about his status for Monday’s matinee.

“Yeah, feeling a lot better, I think, especially today,” Batherson told the media after Sunday’s skate. “I don’t know if it was the warm weather or something, but (the injured area) felt really good today and I should be playing this week for sure.”

Batherson hinted that Wednesday’s game in Buffalo against the Sabres may be the more realistic target.

“I don’t know about tomorrow, but aiming for Wednesday, definitely.”

For a player who prides himself on his durability, he's felt a little out of sorts, even though it's only been a couple of games in the IR.

“Yeah, it’s weird. I mean, it's the first time I've missed games in three and a half years, so it’s a little awkward,” Batherson said. “I’m not too sure how to get to the press box and stuff like that, so Jordan Spence is taking me around. But no, it’s always tough watching.”

Despite being sidelined, Batherson has tried to use the time to watch and learn from a different perspective, noting the game seems a lot easier from up in the press box.

“You can watch certain guys and try to learn from their tendencies. You can see the power play, you can see a bunch of stuff from up there really well, and you can kind of see a couple plays ahead before it’s already happening.”

Batherson also noted that getting his legs and cardio back has been the goal since he reached the point where he could resume practicing.

“I mean, I only played one game since training camp,” Batherson said. “So I think just getting my legs under me, making sure I feel 100 percent, and then that way when I come in, I can just give ’er rather than hesitate on certain things.”

Whether it's Monday or Wednesday, the return of Batherson and Kleven will be a nice lift for a Senators team eager to build momentum early in the season.

More Sens Headlines From The Hockey News Ottawa:

Yakemchuk Reflects On Playing First Pro Game Saturday

Senators Mauled By Florida 6-2, Penalty Killing Struggles Continue

Jordan Spence: A Healthy Scratch For Sens Season Opener

Travis Green Says Senators Are 'Headed In the Right Direction'

More Senators Broadcast Changes: Marc Methot Out At TSN