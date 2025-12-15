Senators' Top Prospect Carter Yakemchuk Injured In Collision During Sunday's AHL Game

The Ottawa Senators have had more than their share of key injury concerns so far this season, so why would their American Hockey League club in Belleville be any different? The organization continues to wait for an injury update on B-Sens defenseman Carter Yakemchuk, who was hurt in a game against the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday.

Late in the first period, Yakemchuk had the puck in the right corner in Belleville’s end, and just after he made a pass up ice, Bridgeport winger Hunter Drew finished his forecheck with a shoulder-on-shoulder hit.

Yakemchuk saw it coming and braced hard for the hit, but it appeared to be a harder one than he was expecting. Yakemchuk lost his balance, falling backward onto one leg like he'd been slew-footed (he wasn't) before taking an awkward spill.

There’s been no word yet on the severity of the injury, but the 20-year-old had to be helped off the ice and did not return to the game, which Belleville lost 4-3 in overtime. In four words: it didn't look good.

It’s news that may delay one of the club's two obvious strategies for the player in the second half of the season. As the organization’s top prospect, Yakemchuk might continue his development in the AHL, trying to elevate his skating and the defensive part of his game.

Or perhaps he might be ready to come to Ottawa to help the club make a push. While he's certainly not a finished product, a case could be made that he might upgrade the right side of Ottawa’s blue line, currently manned by Nick Jensen, Artem Zub, and Jordan Spence.

So far this season, Yakemchuk has three goals and 18 points in 27 games, so he continues to live up to his billing as an offensive defenseman, but his skating isn't elite, and he still needs more polish on the defensive side. That said, he's still only played 27 career games as a pro and is already playing heavy minutes down in Belleville and not being sheltered at all.

Only time will tell if the 20-year-old ever emerges as an impact player in the NHL. But for now, as we wait for a diagnosis, it looks like Yakemchuk’s developmental timer has been paused until further notice.

