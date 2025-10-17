Shane Pinto's Hot Start Continues In Senators 4-3 Shootout Win Over Seattle

Shane Pinto scored the shootout winner as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Pinto scored in regulation as well and currently leads all NHL players with 6 goals on the young season.

It was a fine bounce-back performance by Ottawa after getting pounded 8-4 in Buffalo the night before. Having said that, the Senators were less than two minutes away from their fourth straight loss. They trailed 3-2, and with Linus Ullmark on the bench for the extra attacker, Dylan Cozens scored to tie the game at 3 with 1:46 remaining.

Cozens unleashed what appeared to be a nothing shot from the boards out past the top of the right circle. But Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer may have been screened by his teammate, Jamie Oleksiak, who appeared to skate through Grubauer's field of vision at just the wrong time.

The 3-on-3 overtime settled nothing, but Tim Stützle and Shane Pinto both scored in the shootout to seal the win for Ottawa. Pinto’s goal, a shot just inside the right post, clinched it for the Sens. He's now the NHL’s leading goal scorer with 6 goals in 5 games.

For the fifth time in as many games the Senators allowed the first goal. But goals from Pinto and David Perron helped them rally to take a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes. That advantage was erased by a pair of Chandler Stephenson goals – one in the second and another early in the third. And that, of course, set up Cozens’ late, game-tying heroics.

Of course, he wouldn't have had a chance to do so if Ullmark didn't make some monster saves in the third. Overall, Ullmark was excellent, stopping 30 of 33 shots, along with two more in the shootout.

"I thought Linus was huge in the third period," head coach Travis Green told the media after the game. "Everyone raises their game, or you hope they can raise their game when the heat's on. And everyone does it in a different way. For a goalie, it's finding ways to stop the puck when maybe you don't. And the good goalies in the league make big saves when it matters. And he did tonight."

The Senators will play game two of their four-game homestand on Saturday afternoon at 3 against the New York Islanders.

